After a few days ago the withdrawal of celso ortiz and the non-renewal of Rodolfo Pizarro, Therefore, these 2 players would become the first Rayados outings for Clausura 2023, the royal team already has the elements that will fill the gaps that these players will leave when they leave the team.
Puebla v Pachuca – Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
The Mexican player Jordi Cortizo comes from a very good season with the Puebla team, being key for the group from the strip to enter the playoffs and later the league, being eliminated in the quarterfinals by the super leader América by an overall score of scandal.
This signing makes sense because Vucetich was the one who debuted the player in the MX League when he was managing Querétaro a couple of years ago, so if he came to the team it would benefit his adaptation because he would run into a technician who already knows it perfectly.
SOCCER JPL D26 KRC GENK VS SV ZULTE WAREGEM / JOHAN EYCKENS/GettyImages
The Mexican midfielder Omar Govea is the second name that has sounded a lot in recent hours because he would be the substitute for the vacancy that Celso Ortiz will leave before his departure.
Govea, who currently plays in the Romanian league, would be the second signing of the royals in this transfer market, which would fulfill 2 objectives, reinforce the Mexican base that is available and cover the loss of defensive midfielder that will be vacant.
Both hires are interesting and have a similar profile of the players who would leave, Govea is young with European experience and good footwork, and Cortizo comes from very good seasons with Puebla.
Leave a Reply