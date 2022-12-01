This signing makes sense because Vucetich was the one who debuted the player in the MX League when he was managing Querétaro a couple of years ago, so if he came to the team it would benefit his adaptation because he would run into a technician who already knows it perfectly.

The youth squad of @Club_Queretaro Jordi Cortizo leaves “the strip” @ClubPueblaMX.

Will be a new player @Rayadosreturn to Vucetich. pic.twitter.com/r9mWZyAwb5 – AndrésEstevezMx (@AndresEstevezMx) November 30, 2022

Govea, who currently plays in the Romanian league, would be the second signing of the royals in this transfer market, which would fulfill 2 objectives, reinforce the Mexican base that is available and cover the loss of defensive midfielder that will be vacant.

#striped🚨 SECOND MOORED The Gang moved quickly and also has the Mexican tied up… OMAR GOES! Player who spent his career in Europe and will be returning to Liga MX. Ready the first two albiazul reinforcements.@mmdeportesmx https://t.co/J5X6AZXLGY pic.twitter.com/etbxoMEHDg — Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) November 30, 2022