Manchester United intends to be able to fight for everything this year. That is why the club is moving within the market to close the best possible signings and give Ten Hag better sports bases on the field. However, this fact is not easy, since the club before signing is obliged to sell, since they have spent years of investment that has them in financial complications, in addition, the Qatari investment has not closed as expected.
After the signing of Hojlund, the Red Devils have a couple more goals in the market, a central defender. Todibo is the favorite in the race, as well as the signing of a containment midfielder, having the name of Goretzka as the strong alternative. Both signings look interesting, but before that, they must release mass and gaps within the squad, something they hope to achieve this week.
The press confirms that after a first refusal, West Ham United has returned due to the signing of Harry Maguire, but now those from London in complications with the coaching staff due to the lack of reinforcements, want to strike twice immediately, because at the same time they are trying finalize the arrival of Scott McTominay. The figure put on the table is 70 million euros for the discards of Ten Hag, an offer that the Red Devil team is expected to end up accepting, since both footballers are on their departure list and the figure is not negligible taking into account Mind that no one will bid more.
#Manchester #United #footballers #reach #London #rival
