Manchester City faces the new season with great enthusiasm, because after having won the treble last season, this season they have the chance to win the ”sextet”. With Guardiola at the helm, anything is possible, as he is the only coach in history to have achieved this milestone, but he has a lot of work ahead of him, as he has to create a squad where there will be casualties and new signings must be adjusted .
Below we show you the two footballers who can be added to the list that Gundogan has started, who will be replaced by Kovacic. A change where a priori the ”skyblue” set loses out.
The English right-back returns to training with Manchester City today and has a pending meeting with the Catalan coach, as he is unhappy after having lost a lot of prominence last season. Where he was never a starter and when he was most needed he appeared to dry Vinicius Jr in the Champions League semifinals. The reward for this was being a substitute in the final. Bayern Munich is behind him and Kyle really likes the proposal from the Bavarian team, where they assure him ownership throughout the year and a very exciting project…
The Algerian lost a lot of prominence last season, being relegated to the background, starting isolated matches in the Premier and in the FA Cup. At 32, Saudi Arabia is pushing hard for him, and after having done everything in Europe, He wants to know if he is going to have a starting role, or if he is going to go through what happened last year again. He would leave close to 40 million euros in cash and his salary in the Middle Eastern country would increase a lot compared to what he earns in Manchester, which is not little…
