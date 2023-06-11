It is autumn in Buenos Aires. Ziline Pierre Peña Arias smiles. Her white teeth shine as bright as her pearls in the sun. She wears a headband that matches her hair perfectly. In a magical and continuous series of acrobatics, she rides on ‘Olavi’, delicately turns on herself, spreads her legs like wings to the sky and soars. Guided by a conductor and a lasso, she has one minute to do a choreography of at least nine movements before jumping onto the plain. She moves in a circle. She doesn’t stop. There is her heart and her soul. She seems to fly.

On land, his 2023 schedule includes many national and international tournaments and he wants to give the best to the Argentine Vaulting Team (vaulting) to which it belongs. At only 14 years old, he shares long hours of training with the best athletes in the discipline, both in Buenos Aires and in his province: La Rioja. The only Afro-descendant of the selected team, she is proud to represent the region of the mirror mountains of the Andes mountain range. They are her home.

Since 2018, Ziline has won medals and trophies for a non-traditional sport of performing coordinated stunts on a galloping horse. She appreciates the recognition, but her greatest triumph, she maintains, was finding between turns a movement that excites her and makes her happy. She has a hard time explaining it in words. She celebrates it.

In its history, the movement was born marked by death. She was barely one year old when on January 12, 2010, one of the worst earthquakes in the history of the world dynamited Haiti and punished her people. Ziline lived in the Rose Mina de Diegue orphanage in Port-au-Prince. There, along with other very young girls and boys, she felt the ground move with the violence of irreversible endings. Miracle or destiny, the place was one of the few that resisted the eternal seconds that the tremor lasted. The rest of the neighborhood disappeared.

Contracara of that hell, the coin of his life turned in the air and everything changed forever. In Argentina, Patricia Arias (59) and Gustavo Peña (67), were moved and expressed solidarity with the poorest country in America and found Osvaldo Fernández, an Argentine who was in charge of the orphanage where Ziline lived. They wanted to adopt. Then, they got the photo of Ziline. She barely walked and she had a look pierced by sadness and abandonment. They knew that “it was her”, the daughter they had always dreamed of and had not been able to conceive naturally.

“We fell in love as soon as we saw her. She still wore diapers. Impossible to forget her curly hair and huge brown eyes. So small, so beautiful and so helpless, ”she describes Gustavo, Ziline’s father, about the first virtual meeting. “At the time of the earthquake, we had about 70 boys in charge. ‘Zili’ was already a girl with a dominant character and leadership”, recalls Osvaldo Fernández from Port-au-Prince.

The rescue arrived on time. Ziline would have a family. The adoption process lasted a year and a half. It was necessary to validate her birth certificate without her signature and have the consent of her paternal grandfather Pedro Pierre, the only relative who had taken care of her when she was born in Belle-Anse, a humble fishing village on the The Caribbean Sea. It was he who took her eight months from her house near the sea to the orphanage in the Haitian capital. She had no choice: neither he nor her parents, both fishermen, could raise or support her.

The grandfather, as the Peña Arias call him, was also the one who saw her off at the airport Toussaint Louverture in May 2012, two years after the earthquake and after numerous negotiations with lawyers and trips by his adoptive parents. Ziline was three years and eight months old and she no longer has memories of him. That day she headed for more than 6,000 kilometers to the southern tip of America to continue building his identity.

life after life

After the initial obstacles, Ziline’s adaptation was very fast. Her native language, creole Haitian, a mixture of French with African languages, was replaced in a short time by a Spanish with the marked ‘r’, the typical tune of that area of ​​northwestern Argentina. His charismatic, sweet and bold style was winning the affection of acquaintances and strangers.

Enrolled in a garden with different sports, she chose to do horseback riding, lost her fear of horses and began to do pirouettes that led to her passion for vaulting. As a complement, she added artistic gymnastics to strengthen muscles and improve posture. “At the age of 4, she got on her favorite horse, Tambo Tiburón, and she never got off again. In the blink of an eye she was already competing, ”says Patricia.

With ‘El Tibu’ they achieved the unexpected for a girl who didn’t know how to ride. dexterity and Innate strength, Ziline quickly rose to prominence and began winning local and national tournaments. In a short time, she was summoned to the Argentine Vaulting Team. Impossible not to dwell on that girl with a star.

In 2017 and at only nine years old, Ziline flew with her choreographies to the South American Games in Sao Paulo to participate in her first international competition. She won first place in the doubles category and second place in the individual competition. Two years later, she crossed the ocean and left her mark in other highly competitive tournaments in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Also in León City, Mexico. Both she and the team got top places at those venues.

Argentine champion in the ‘Children 1 Star’ category in 2018, 2019 and 2021, in the middle of that year she traveled to the World Junior Vaulting Games in Le Mans, France. “It was an incredible experience”, thanks Ziline. The Argentine national team was one of the few Latin American competitors. She returned full of experiences and friends. “It is difficult for us to pay for her training and her travels, but we do everything possible for her to compete and be happy. She is noble, humble and a fighter. She is always willing to help and fights against racism and discrimination. She greatly values ​​the opportunities that life and sports are giving her ”, her parents are proud.

With extensive experience in vaulting, Yanina Álvarez (48), the current coach of the national team, defines Ziline as an athlete with enormous abilities and talent. She “she tries, concentrates and cares. She has character in extreme and stressful situations. She can go where she wants. Hopefully one day this sport will be Olympic and she will be there, ”she says. Álvarez discovered Ziline in a workshop that she gave in La Rioja and made sure that Argentina and the world knew her.

A story made into a movie

In her country, the athlete’s story of resilience reached the ears of film director Fernando Bermúdez and producer Diego Díaz. In the middle of the pandemic, they contacted the Peña Arias and proposed film the documentary Ziline, between the sea and the mountains, which alludes to the landscapes that saw his daughter born and grow up. With the support of the Argentine National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA), the 70-minute film is a reality and is scheduled to be released this year.

Its contrasts excite. The images show Ziline growing up and arming himself, familiarly and sportily. “It is the story of the tree transplanted in a different and dissimilar land, of growing overcoming adverse climates to one day flourish and know or discover that everything is possible from love. It is also talking about the opportunities that, in a more just world, we should all have”, summarizes the director Bermúdez the heart of the documentary.

Ziline now dreams of reaching the top with the vaulting. Also with the fact that her documentary travels and shines in Haiti, a country plunged into a deep political, security and humanitarian crisis. She does not rule out going back there in a few years to visit the places where she was born and left. In Port-au-Prince, Osvaldo’s orphanage continues to operate and his grandfather, his biological parents and two brothers live in different towns: one older and one younger. From them she will forever keep his last name: Pierre. It was one of the first decisions Patricia and Gustavo made.

“As a child, she would ask me to talk about Haiti to put her to sleep and I would transform her story into a story in which she was the princess.” Now, older, she reflects on the reason for so much poverty. It pains him to know how Haitian children live. She recently told me that she would like to meet the mother who had her in her belly, ”shares Patricia. Sometimes, Gustavo adds, she secretly tears when she hears news of tremors that awaken ghosts in her. But she prefers not to touch the subject. “For now we are not talking about the earthquake because it hurts him. We will face it when it is time, ”she assures.

“I live in the present,” says Ziline vehemently. In that present, this June will be measured with her choreography in competitions in Italy and Slovakia. The calendar closes in December in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Therefore, training is an absolute priority.

That is when the heart beats and the adrenaline increases. The sadness disappears. Ziline smiles and lights up. She approaches Olavi, ready for a new challenge. She is wearing a mesh with the colors of the Argentine flag. Like a mantra, it sounds in acoustic version Child of the moon from the Spanish group Meccano. The clock is activated and her choreography begins. You have to make at least nine movements to achieve a good performance. It is the exact minute in which their two lives intertwine and balance.

On video, A short documentary about the history of Ziline.

First movement: his birth at Belle-Anse. Second movement: the orphanage. Third movement: tremor and hell. Fourth movement: Patricia, Gustavo and their unconditional love. Fifth movement: the mountains of La Rioja as a guide. Sixth movement: Tambo Tiburón, his future first tattoo, and the possibility of flying over the earth. Seventh movement: his achievements in Argentina and the world. Eighth movement: his story made into a movie. Ninth movement: the present and the future that open up at his feet, this time without fear, with the primitive force of that first sea.

60 seconds. Ziline did it. Time.