Isco is one of the names in the market that should be making the most noise and the reality is that no one knows where he is or what is happening with the man who has won everything with Real Madrid. The man from Malaga ended his time with Sevilla last December and all of January he has not been able to get a team, now, this summer he should have the table set with many offers, but the reality is that little is said about the future of the former Málaga within of the playing fields.
From the little that is known about Isco is that he is in the crosshairs of some league teams outside of Europe, and what has been most talked about is the possible landing of the Spaniard in Mexico’s Liga MX for the next tournament. A possibility that in fact is completely ruled out, because although the footballer’s entourage had talks with two teams in the country, both have ruled out signing him for a money issue.
The clubs in question are Cruz Azul and the Pumas de la UNAM, both teams from the country’s capital had talks with the player’s entourage, although not directly with Francisco and although his name was liked, the footballer’s demands were above what that both institutions can afford, since it seems that the former Real Madrid expected to receive the best salary in the entire Liga MX, exceeding the four million dollars that Gignac earns in Tigres, something that neither team can even dream of paying.
