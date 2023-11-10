YOUR FUTURE COULD BE IN THE MX LEAGUE! 🔴👀🔵

⌛️ Jorge Almirón was fired from Boca Juniors and now that he is free there are already interested teams.

According to the newspaper Universal Atlas would have it among its options. And according to W Radio, Cruz Azul also has it on the radar. pic.twitter.com/LJTI6lj0jt

