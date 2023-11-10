Jorge Almirón did a job above what was expected within Boca Juniors, only the coach put the Argentine team in the last final of the Copa Libertadores. However, his club did not have the desired performance, and the goddess of fortune did not play on his court last weekend either, losing the title to Fluminense, a result that, in the end, led to the departure of the club’s coach. by Juan Román Riquelme.
Almirón has not been fired by the people of Boca, the coach has simply decided to step aside after not achieving his goal. Now, he is looking to have some rest until he gets involved with a new sporting project, a pause that could in fact be fleeting because from Mexico there are two clubs that are ready to put an offer on Jorge’s table for him to arrive in the Liga MX in the month of January.
As reported from daily Universal and W Radio, Atlas and Cruz Azul are the two clubs that see the Argentine coach as the ideal man to take on their projects, which have to start from scratch by 2024. In the case of the red and black, they already tried to sign him at the beginning of 2023 when Diego Cocca stopped being the club’s coach, however, there was no agreement between both parties. On the part of the machine, the club does not want a coach from the local market and they see Jorge as the primary alternative, whom they will sound out before moving to the Spanish market, the second destination in the mind of the board.
