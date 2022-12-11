Qatar, left in pieces but right too shy

The scandal of bribes from Qatar to representatives of the Europarlamentor, elected members and officials, with the aim of positively influencing Qatar’s image on the 2022 World Cup, is set to expand. Like an oil stain. It is an earthquake that shakes Brussels, shakes the European left, makes the popular waver, and revives populism. Everyone is in this story the ingredients for an EU-style scandal: the moral superiority of the leftthe Europeanism of convenience, the silence of Brussels, the arrogance of power.

Who frequents the cafes of Place Luxembourg whispers that it’s no wonder, but Brussels is in shock. Also because the case was discovered by the Belgian judiciary and not by the legendary OLAF (the European anti-fraud office). The manhunt began yesterday afternoon: in every parliamentary act, mission abroad or press statement, we are looking for those members of the hemicycle who spoke well of the World Cup in Qatar. Everyone suspects everyone, no large European family has already taken clear positions. Even the cleanest has mange they say in these cases. So it’s better to keep quiet a little longer and check if any of your own have ended up in the tentacles of the octopus. We hide behind “strong bewilderment”, “we are outraged”, “let there be full light”.

Unfortunately this episode is something new for the European Union but not for Italy. The story of the Vice President of the European Parliament who hid a sack full of banknotes at home recalls a long list of sad Italian events: from the glamorous Lady Poggiolini, who hid bribes on the sofa in the living room at home, to the most recent episodes of corruption in Northern Italy, with the bundles vacuum packed in the freezer. And even in this affair, Italy plays a sad role: the acts of the Belgian judiciary show that the fulcrum of the “Qatar gate” revolve around a group of Italians who have always been on the left, those who for everyone are always “on the side of the last”. At the center is the former MEP Antonio Panzeri first Pd then Article 1.

Together with him, according to the investigators, the head of the largest trade union in the world, also Italian, Luca Visentini. Thanks to a network of collaborators and former collaborators, they have climbed the various levels of the European Parliament, up to the Greek Vice President of Parliament Eva Kaili. It is the sense of impunity that pervades this affair that makes us perceive all the flavors of Italy: the audacity of Visentini, who is supposed to have already taken part in the conduct hypothesized by the magistrates, when he was elected head of the largest trade union in the world; that of Panzeri committed to reinvesting the “proceeds” in a new house in Cervinia and finally Kaili who allegedly sent her father with a suitcase to carry away the money from your home, perhaps to hide it from the investigators.

The bad news for the Left does not end there. In the midst of the Soumahoro scandal, which had already dealt another fatal blow to the reputation of the NGOs, we discover that Panzeri would have used the very foundation of a new NGO ‘Fight Impunity’ to strengthen his power system to cushion his non-reelection to the European Parliament in 2019, after having been in office for three legislatures. And it is this NGO that does not let anyone sleep peacefully: Fight Impunity has on its board prominent figures in European history, from Emma Bonino to Federica Mogherini, up to Dimitris Avramopulos (the former Greek European Commissioner with an important delegation , such as that of immigration) who, ironically of fate, is the Greek candidate himself – who finished third in the rankings – for the post of European Union Special Representative for relations with Gulf countries, including Qatar.

The Board of Fight Impunity, cunningly composed by Panzeri in a transversal way, inhibits everyone: Federica Mogherini comes from the socialist family, Emma Bonino has always placed herself in the Liberals, Avramopulos is from the Popular Party, very close to the Italian government. None of them are under investigation and one by one they are resigning from that board. We are facing the first European Tangentopoli. A warning for some mechanisms in Brussels, where NGOs increasingly influence the action of institutions, where the moral superiority not only of the left, but of all Europeanism, is shattered against a scandal in which the clear truth is that with money you it can bend the judgment of a country that is light years away from European values ​​to its own convenience. The totems of the left are dealing with too many scandals, this is producing a crisis of credibility with respect to the cornerstones of its traditional narrative. How long will it take to redeem it?

Subscribe to the newsletter

