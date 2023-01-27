América has not had the expected start in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. Fernando Ortiz’s team has three games without victory and the pressure begins to build. The Eagles have been particularly fragile defensively. It is evident that it is the line that they need to strengthen the most and time is against them.
The Eagles have not managed to fill the void left by Jorge Sánchez after his departure to Ajax. Miguel Layún and Emilio Lara have tried to cover that position, but neither of them has managed to consolidate. According to the most recent reports, the América board would be looking for two reinforcements before the winter transfer market closes.
América would be interested in hiring Idekel Domínguez and Jaime Gómez and they have already started contacts with Atlas and FC Juárez, respectively. The Azulcremas have not yet made a formal offer for these defenders, but, according to the journalist Fernando Esquivel, both squads are willing to give up.
Idekel Domínguez could reach America / Sergio Mejia/GettyImages
Domínguez is 22 years old and emerged from the basic forces of Pumas. He can play both on the left wing and on the right. He could be a good replacement for Luis Fuentes. He has only played 65 minutes so far in Clausura 2023.
Jaime Gómez could reach Club América / Agustin Cuevas/GettyImages
On the other hand, ‘Jimmy’ Gómez is 29 years old and has played for Querétaro, Xolos de Tijuana and FC Juárez. He generally plays as a right back, although he has also played as a holding midfielder. He would come to compete for the position with Emilio Lara and Miguel Layún.
Leave a Reply