As revealed by 90min in September, Chelsea are still searching for a new goalkeeper despite signing Robert Sánchez and Djordje Petrovic during the summer, with the long-term aim Mamardashvili at the top of your wish list.

Chelsea scouts were in attendance for Athletic Club’s 2-2 draw with Valencia on Sunday, with goalkeeper duo Giorgi Mamardashvili and Unai Simon both watched by Blues officials. [@90min_Football] pic.twitter.com/jtmWLPaFQv — Chelsea Focus (@Chelsea_Focus_) October 30, 2023

Simón, 26, is the owner of Spain and replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal for Athletic after the latter moved to Chelsea in 2018.

Signing a new goalkeeper is not Chelsea’s immediate priority and the Blues are happy with Sanchez as their starter, but while a January move for a new goalkeeper is unlikely, sources have stressed 90min which has not been formally ruled out either.

🚨 Chelsea scouts were in attendance for Athletic Club’s 2-2 draw with Valencia on Sunday, with goalkeeper duo Giorgi Mamardashvili and Unai Simon both watched by Blues officials. {90min} pic.twitter.com/PuDM4z7mgY — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) October 30, 2023

Everton’s Jordan Pickford has been tracked, while Chelsea are also among the teams monitoring Aaron Ramsdale’s situation at Arsenal.

90min reported in September that Ramsdale is happy to fight for his place at the Emirates after being dropped in favor of David Raya, although sources believe his stance could soften in the coming months if he remains out of Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up in the foreseeable future.

Elsewhere, Chelsea remain keen to continue their search to sign the best young talents in the game and have added Leny Yoro from Lille and Valentin Barco Boca Juniors to your list of goals.