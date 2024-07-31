Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 11:39











Technically, South Korea and North Korea are at war. In fact, it is the oldest active conflict in the world, since the two countries into which the peninsula was divided after the military clash between 1950 and 1953 have never signed a peace treaty. Since then, the border along the 38th parallel is the most fortified border on the planet. However, the war has been drifting towards the realm of the surreal, and now we can say that we wish all countries were like this.

For years, the two Koreas have been engaged in a war of words with megaphones through which they have ‘launched’ propaganda. Sometimes, these installations have been removed as a show of good faith, but after a while they have returned to spouting political slogans. It has happened again, and now the war is also in the air, but not with fighter planes but with unmanned balloons full of garbage. Yes, last Thursday the largest ‘attack’ from the communist side took place, with a record 500 balloons loaded with bags of shit. Literally.

The matter would not be beyond the anecdote if it were not for the fact that one of them fell in the middle of the presidential palace in Seoul, revealing, at least to a certain extent, the vulnerability of the South Korean capital. That is why today we are going to take a closer look at this curious way of approaching battle.

These are the three topics we will address:

I wish all wars were like the Korean one.

No matter what Venezuelans vote for, Maduro always wins.

China and India ease tension in the Himalayas.

Trash attacks I wish all wars were like the Korean one

Seoul is a city that lives in calm, but always with the possibility of North Korea attacking it. In all the subway stations there are small cabinets with gas masks, and the air raid shelters are perfectly marked and maintained. No wonder, because the border is about 24 kilometers away at its closest point and the Pyongyang regime is one of those that live in the superlative and threaten anyone who contradicts it with turning their territory into a “flaming hell.”

As the world’s oldest active war does not seem likely to end anytime soon, this situation partly explains the plan to move the South Korean capital to Sejong, now more than 100 kilometres from the demilitarised zone. That and the fact that North Korea managed to send a balloon loaded with rubbish to the presidential palace, a no-fly zone. This happened last week and has caused some concern.

The North Korean ‘ammunition’ that did not explode after falling in the South.



Reuters





The army has responded by saying that it decided not to shoot down the balloon for fear of scattering its contents over a wide area of ​​the megalopolis. As it was part of a large attack with 500 similar balloons – the tenth so far this year – they understood that it did not pose a danger. However, biological, chemical and nuclear warfare teams were mobilised to confirm this. What if it had hidden dangerous material? the local press asks.

North Korea justifies its attack with garbage bags in response to shipments from the South, which also uses balloons to deliver propaganda to the other side of the border with pamphlets, medicines and USB drives loaded with different types of content: from K-Pop songs to pornography. Anything goes to show the communist brothers that life in the free world is much more appetizing.

Shit balloon in sight!



EP





Few situations demonstrate that politicians can behave like children in a schoolyard better than this one. And it would be comical if it weren’t for the fact that, over the past 70 years, between two and three million people have died. Fortunately, the deterrent power that nuclear weapons have given the Kim dynasty and the satisfaction with the status quo among the population of democratic Korea seem to ensure that blood does not flow into the river and that they limit themselves to throwing shit at each other. Putin could learn from that.

They call it democracy, but it is not. No matter what Venezuelans vote for, Maduro always wins

Nicolás Maduro was going to win the elections regardless of how Venezuelans voted. This is not the first time this has happened and yet, for reasons that are difficult to understand, there was a certain sense of euphoria among an opposition that believed itself capable of closing the Chavista era. Considering that the country has been mired in chaos and misery for years – around half of the population lives below the poverty line – and that this situation has caused a quarter of its population to flee, it seems logical to think that this would be the case in free and fair elections. But these two conditions have proven too heavy for Venezuela.

Maduro already knew he was going to win before the elections.



AFP





Conveniently, the president, dressed in sweatpants, obtained 51.2% of the votes on Sunday – with 80% counted – according to the National Electoral Council that he himself controls. The opposition, and a significant number of governments, reject this result and claim that they do not have access to all the receipts from the election machines, so it is impossible to compare these results with those sent to the central office. And those that have seen them suggest that Maduro lost. In other words, the result was what someone said it would be.

In addition to being a great injustice for those who still believed that there was a glimmer of democracy left in the Bolivarian regime, this controversy threatens to cloud Caracas’ rapprochement with Washington, and also with a multitude of Latin American countries that were hoping to see Maduro unclench his fist a little. Even with friendly Colombia. Unfortunately, political parties in more established democracies – such as Podemos in Spain – have preferred to be blinded by the ideology that provokes in them a worrying fondness for dictators and have validated the official data, arguing that there were international observers when, precisely, the refusal to allow the Europeans to be present provoked controversy.

As expected, Venezuelans have taken to the streets.



AFP





It is infuriating to have to agree with the crazy Javier Milei when he demands that Maduro leave and announces that “Argentina will not recognize another fraud and expects the Armed Forces to defend democracy and the popular will this time.” Chilean Gabriel Boric has been more restrained, considering the results “hard to believe.” Elon Musk, who has become the spearhead of neoliberal conservatism, retweeted a message in which a screenshot from TeleSur was used to ironize about how in Venezuela the sum of the candidates’ voting percentages is 109%.

There is certainly a whiff of electoral fraud. Yet another one. However, Maduro must be given some distance from other dictators who claim almost 100% of the votes. He is not Kim Jong-un or Xi Jinping. At least he recognises that almost half of society does not support his administration. The problem is that he does not accept that in reality he is more and, therefore, he should leave and allow the country to turn around to see if it can be saved. Because, for the moment, the dead are piling up again and the possibility of a bloodbath is growing.

Speaking the people understand China and India ease tensions in the Himalayas

And from wars and covert coups to a handshake that brings good news, which is what we like in the summer: China and India have reached an agreement in principle to withdraw tens of thousands of soldiers from the border that both countries are disputing in the Himalayas, with the aim of reducing a tension that has been growing for years and that has left several confrontations with fatalities.

It is not often that the foreign ministers of India and China are relaxed.



AFP





Two nuclear powers that concentrate a large part of world trade facing each other is never a good thing. And even more so if a pitched battle with stones and sticks, as was the case in 2020, causes a concentration of troops in an area that is vital for numerous reasons: from geopolitical to resource reasons, since this is where the main rivers of Asia originate. Fortunately, both powers had imposed a ban on carrying firearms on the Actual Line of Control, which temporarily separates them until they reach an agreement on the limits of their territory.

That’s all for today. I hope I’ve explained to you some of what’s happening in the world. If you’re subscribed, you’ll receive this newsletter every Wednesday in your email. And, if you like it, it will be very helpful if you share it and recommend it.