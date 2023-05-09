After an exciting weekend, the league keys for the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX were defined. America already knows its rival: Atlético de San Luis. On paper, the team led by Fernando Ortiz seems much better, but the people from San Luis have shown that they are a tough nut to crack.
Contrary to most of the forecasts, San Luis eliminated León in the playoffs and now they will try to give a new surprise against the Águilas. The good news for the Coapa team is that by the quarterfinals it would recover two important elements to think about advancing to the semifinals of the tournament.
According to the most recent reports, Alexander Zendejas and Federico Vinas they would recover in time to be part of the squad that will face the potosinos in the league.
Zendejas was injured in the matchday 17 game against FC Juárez. The Mexican-American winger suffered a muscle injury in his right leg, but it is expected that he could be available for one of the games against San Luis.
The 25-year-old winger played 12 games in the 2023 Clausura regular phase, scoring three goals and providing two assists.
In the case of Federico Viñas, things also seem to be going well. The Uruguayan striker was injured in the duel against Pumas and could not have minutes against Bravos, on the last day of the tournament.
‘Maraviñas’ has played a secondary role with the Águilas since the arrival of ‘Tano’ Ortiz and this season he only adds one entry in his personal record. However, the Uruguayan usually plays well from the post and contributes in attack when his team is down on the scoreboard.
#KEY #footballers #America #recover #Quarterfinals
Leave a Reply