Club América will seek to continue climbing positions to climb to direct league positions. This weekend, the team led by Fernando Ortiz will receive the Lion at the Azteca Stadium. The emeralds are a direct rival for the ticket to the big party of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX and it is also a team that usually gives the Eagles indigestion.
For this duel, ‘Tano’ Ortiz would have evaluated his squad and would make a couple of changes to his starting lineup. In the duel corresponding to matchday 13, the Argentine strategist would bet on Leonardo Suárez and Jonathan dos Santos to start, despite the fact that both Alejandro Zendejas and Richard Sánchez are available.
According to a report from the TUDN network, the América coach would bet on repeating Suárez and Dos Santos as starters due to the good performance they both had in the National Classic against Chivas de Guadalajara.
This duel looks to be one of the most interesting of the entire day 13 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. La Fiera, under the orders of Nicolás Larcamón, is in second place in the general table, while América is in third place of the season. Only one point separates both teams.
In the last ten clashes between these two squads, León has five wins, América has three wins and only two draws.
However, there is a statistic in favor of América this weekend: La Fiera has five consecutive defeats visiting teams from Mexico City (América, Cruz Azul and Pumas) and its last win against the Águilas as a visitor was in May 2019.
