Chivas de Guadalajara started the tournament in an unbeatable way: the rojiblanco team beat León by a score of 1-2 on the always difficult Nou Camp pitch. The team led by Veljko Paunovic wants to show that last tournament was no coincidence and will seek to stay at the top of the general table of the Opening 2023 of the MX League.
On matchday 2 of this tournament, the Sacred Flock will face St. Louis Athletic at Akron Stadium. On paper, Chiverío seems clear favorites to take the three points at home, however, the San Luis Potosí team looked good in their first match of the season against Monterrey and they will not be an easy opponent.
The rojiblanco project excites. Unfortunately for their cause, this weekend they will not be able to count on two of their greatest figures: Alexis Vega and Eric Gutierrez.
Veljko Paunovic confirmed that these two elements will not be able to have minutes in the face of this commitment. The Serbian coach stated that Alexis Vega continues with his recovery process from the right knee injury.
Paunovic assured that Vega has evolved satisfactorily and is in the last phase of recoveryso he could return to the courts in a couple of weeks, although this date may vary depending on his progress.
The case of Erick Gutiérrez is different. Chivas de Guadalajara’s bomb signing for this season does not present any injury, but in Paunovic’s opinion he is still not ready to have minutes.
‘Guti’ comes from a long period of inactivity with PSV Eindhoven, so he has to improve his physical level. Likewise, his international transfer has not yet arrived to be able to play in Liga MX.
