Here are the two successes and three errors of the felines in the duel:

Just last week, the cats lost the top of the championship when they fell against the leader PachucaTherefore, the fact that despite having been left with nine men due to the expulsion of Hugo Ayala Y Soteldo has joined three as a visit.

Ayala he went to the showers very early, because just at 36′ he saw the red cardboard from the referee Diego Montanowhile the man with the goal left a minute after having beaten the local networks by taking off his shirt and forgetting that he had already been booked, leaving the rival with about 15 minutes to try to equalize.

Even with these misfortunes, tigers recovered the tip of the semester with 29 points, in the absence of what he does Pachuca this Monday, since he could win the first place again if he wins or draws.

With 9 players, Tigers narrowly defeated the Queretaro and regained the leadership of the Liga MX. The felines reached 29 points and are close to securing their place in the Liguilla. QUERETARO 0-1 TIGERS

In less than five minutes, the three actions that made the difference for the U of Nuevo Leon will seal victory in the roost.

At 71′ came a corner kick from the locals with Angel Sepulveda finishing with a header and the Argentine Nahuel Guzman that was happening, he managed to hit, even so the ball went inside, but Jesus Angle he pulled it right on the line, donning the hero outfit.

A minute later, the French Andre-Pierre Gignac gave the ball to Soteldowho from outside the area grabbed the ball quickly to take a shot that the Uruguayan could not reach Washington Aguerre.

The defender is one of the emblematic players of the royal institution because he has been part of the club’s decade of success, however, the way he was sent off when Michael Herrera It gave him a chance to return to ownership.

The lower part has suddenly been the Achilles’ heel for the team, which is why the athlete youth squad appeared instead of Diego ReyesHowever, he left the university team with ten men due to a silly kick to the face of the Ecuadorian Jose Angle at 35′.

At first instance, the referee did not observe him, but after being warned by the VARchecked and decided to throw him out, although fortunately for the center-back, the action was already with the ball outside the area or he would have allowed a penalty in favor of the roosters.

Did VAR take forever to expel Hugo Ayala from Tigres?

The Louse He already had a well-defined starting team in the past dates, but for this occasion he decided to make four changes for the start, taking out elements that have been important like the Colombian Luis Quinonesthe French Florian Thauvin Y John Paul Vigonin addition to sending to the bench Kings.

Instead of them three appeared Ayala Y Soteldo (expelled), as well as the Uruguayan Nicholas Lopez and the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalezwithout being able to do much up front, on the contrary, they generated very few actions.

At the end, The tooth left the field of play for the complement, same situation with Cocolisowho played a few more minutes of the second period.

Analyzing the meeting, the reality is that Queretaro It was superior in several aspects and had more opportunities to take the victory due to the defensive failures that were too many, although they could not even overcome them.

At minute 25, the captain Jorge Hernandez he grabbed a volley shot that went past the side of the goal; at 41′, the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro did not correctly measure a ball to the area that roofed it and it was left to the Tin Anglewho did not take advantage because despite having the bow at the mercy, he missed his shot.

For the 40+6′ Angel Sepulveda He had a header totally alone, to which he could not give a good direction and in the complement, Paul Barrier had his chance to beat Paton Being inside the area and having him in front, however, his shot flew. Less than ten minutes later the one who forgave was the Argentine Ariel Nahuelpan that I did not manage to finish off correctly, in addition the save of Nahuel and the saving action of Stitch that they said no to Cuate Sepulveda.

All these actions speak of poor defensive work. blacksmith He has a lot to improve for the next commitment.