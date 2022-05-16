The second leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Mexican soccer tournament took place between the UANL Tigers and Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine in ‘El Volcán’, the felines had the 0-1 advantage after their visit to the Azteca Stadium .
But in the house of the felines, the team from the capital was able to win by the minimum difference 0-1 to tie the series 1-1, unfortunately for their cause they were eliminated due to the tiebreaker of better position in the general classification.
Before the first 20 minutes of the game arrived, the Machine was able to get ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a good ball steal from Santiago Gimenez what Christian Tabo he was able to nail in a good way.
Sebastian Jurado had a great save in the second half of the match to keep his frame intact, after deflecting the powerful shot from Jesus Duenas. It should be noted that she was not the first in the match, but she had more good interventions.
The Peruvian coach was expelled in the middle of the game for anti fair play, the strategist could not leave the group at an important moment when only one goal separated them from the classification.
At the beginning of the second part, Santi Gimenez had a chance to take the lead on aggregate, but couldn’t nail down the second of the night.
The Chilean striker had an unbeatable opportunity to put his team ahead in the series, in an action similar to that of his teammate Gimenez this looked like an option with greater possibility. The play could not be finalized and the classification was not obtained.
