The meeting was entertaining, since both teams gave themselves to the maximum, however, the reality is that Machine could have taken the victory, but they were not entirely fine.

Here are the two successes and three errors of the cement workers in the duel:

Unlike Uriel Antunawho since he arrived at the institution has been an immovable holder, Santi he was always fighting to go from the start with other strikers, but now he has the total trust of the Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre.

El Bebote achieved a double. He first converted from eleven paces and later headed in a great way rising in front of the entire defense after a precise cross from Charliefrom a free kick.

At the same time, Rodriguez He was the best player of the cementeros, participating in the two goal plays, since in the penalty he suffered Antunahad also put a great pass so that The Wizard entered the area.

SALUTE THE LEADER!@Santigim9 scored a brace against Puebla and assumes the scoring leadership in the #Opening2022 reaching the figure of five goals in four dates. The start of the 9 @Blue Cross It has been AWESOME!#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Opening2022 pic.twitter.com/kvwjJoAHwM – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 24, 2022

Not even five minutes passed when farmhouse He surprised the goalkeeper with a distant shot that ended in a great goal, however, on networks and television there were those who once again questioned the goalkeeper for being somewhat ahead.

For the second, the jarocho could do little, but before that, the fans had already begun to boo him, which seemed unfair, however, that did not break or bring him down because it prevented the fall of his team.

It was at 32′ when Israel Kings headed inside the area when Jury He managed to cover with his leg almost certainly, which in the end helped to add a point.

It is noticeable because Aguirre The arrival of the new contract is urgent, since he needs a central defender to strengthen the lower part, since the work of the Peruvian louis abram Y Julio Cesar Dominguez They have left a lot to be desired in the four days.

The statistic is sad against Machine because it is the club that has received the most headers in the semester, which means that this is not the strong point of the sky-blue defenders.

Right on goal Barragan, The Tasting did not even jump, leaving the gas station with total freedom to head and put the ball away from Sebastian Jurado.

The Cata Domínguez treating himself to the brand… A CLASSIC! pic.twitter.com/Bh2cnFrERu – Alfredo Morales 🐺 (@LoboMorales_) July 24, 2022

It has always been said that The Colossus of Santa Ursula weighs for all rivals, however, that does not apply to Blue Crosswho still does not know what it is to win after adding a defeat and a draw.

Added to this, the Puebla It has become a nightmare for the celestial, because thanks to this result, he added three and a half years without being able to defeat him.

Machine You have to start taking advantage of your location to acquire more units, having as your next test the Necaxa on date 6.

LITTLE FANS 🏟️ This is what the Azteca Stadium looks like with Cruz Azul’s game against Puebla. They go 2-2! 🔥 Live: https://t.co/OvUv6NDUXm pic.twitter.com/6G6qC52ofz – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) July 24, 2022

removing to Antuna, Gimenez, Charliethe charrúa Christian Tabowho entered eagerly, and the Uruguayan Ignatius Riverowho had a volley shot that crashed into the crossbar and went out, the rest needed to give more.

The defense had problems to score through the air, which improved in the complement, however, both Alexander Mayorga like the Paraguayan John Escobar They were very tied up, never joining the attack, being more busy with the defensive issue.

The talented man that is the Paraguayan Angel Romerowent unnoticed, while the Argentine reinforcement Rotondi he still looks misfit, losing a lot of balls and not knowing how to define up front when he had a chance, although his great defensive sacrifice is applauded every time he lost possession or it was necessary.

In the end, although they dominated a large part of the complement, they could not achieve victory, which leaves them in twelfth place with four points.