With this point, Machine He reached five units to place himself in eleventh position in the table, due to the lack of the Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori join the team as the latest reinforcement.

Here are the two successes and three errors of the Celeste in the match:

Critics and some sky-blue fans have been harsh with the goalkeeper, because after certain mistakes in the first days, they were asking that he be sent to the bench to bring the captain back to the starting lineup Jesus Crown.

However, there are already several interventions by the jarocho that prevent the fall of his bow, this Tuesday being one of his most outstanding performances by taking at least four dangerous approaches.

Just at minute 4 he said no to the Venezuelan John Murillo, something that was repeated at 39′ when he took a strong shot on the edge of the area; for 72 ‘he stopped a header in the small area by Ricardo Chavez and finally, almost at the end, he deflected a shot from the Brazilian Vitinho.

Until now Blue Cross he was among the worst defenses of the semester having allowed nine points in four games, which speaks volumes about the mess they have down the stretch.

Of course, although leaving the bow blank was due to the great performance of Jurythe defense still has a lot to work on, because they beat them again in the passing game and had a lack of communication.

The Paraguayan John Escobar was the one who looked best defensively, but Alexander Mayorga it cost him, besides he was injured, while Julio Cesar Dominguez and the peruvian louis abram They were somewhat imprecise.

Radiography: Atlético San Luis 0-0 Cruz Azulhttps://t.co/YoUQOBSAWn pic.twitter.com/vr2p9iLrIo – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) July 27, 2022

All the first time Machine was infumable, without dangerous approximations, letting Santiago Gimenez will go unnoticed because Uriel Antuna and the Uruguayan Ignatius Rivero They did not appear on the wings, the same case as the Argentine Charles Rotondi Y Carlos Rodriguez.

The clearest example is that there was no relevant arrival, since they were completely dominated by the locals, something that changed in the complement, but nothing more for 20 minutes, since later, the potosinos took possession again.

There was only one scissor shot from Rotondi that went past the side, a high-flying shot from Antuna and another one of Charlieoutside of that, little to salvage.

Unfortunate first half of the Blue Cross. – Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) July 27, 2022

Since last week there has been a lot of talk about the possibility that Santi to go to Feyenoord from the Netherlands and although it has not yet become official, it is almost a fact that he will leave because of his desire to play in Europe.

The baby He had a good rhythm when he appeared as a starter, since he had converted five goals, however, that streak fell apart in this game, since he could barely touch the ball because not much was generated up front.

To make matters worse, an injury came just five minutes into the complement, which forced him to leave the field, being a sad ending for the striker, if it really was his last appearance as a cement worker.

And thus concludes the last appearance of Santiago Giménez with Cruz Azul. 🥺💙 pic.twitter.com/5CKGQmT8FB — Blue Fan💙 (@SoyFanAzul) July 27, 2022

The approach of the technician Diego Aguirre perhaps he was not quite understood by his pupils, since they were greatly outmatched, apart from that he decided to make some changes such as putting Rivero end, go down to Rotondi and take out Erik Lyra.

His scheme did not work, because the first time they were deleted, which led to rafael baca Y Rivero be admonished; while in the complement they also painted Antuna Y Joaquin Martinez. After the departure of Gimenezthe Uruguayan was sent Christian Tabowhich at least had a little more contact with the round, but without completely changing the face, also sent to the Paraguayan Angel Romero for the injured Mayorgabut it happened at night.

There’s a lot to work on Blue Crossaside from the Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro also add your first minutes.