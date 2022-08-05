Cruz Azul is in a process of renewal and restructuring. The board of the cement team seeks to reduce its payroll significantly for next year. According to some journalistic reports, with a view to this objective, the Celeste Machine would not extend ties with some of its most representative and historical players.
According to information from reporter Adrián Esparza Oteo, from the TUDN network, Cruz Azul would part with José de Jesús Corona and Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez by 2023, as part of its financial restructuring plan. The cement team seeks to reduce the high salaries of its staff and for this reason it would have made the decision not to renew its ties.
The contracts of both players will expire in mid-2023, that is, Corona and Domínguez still have a one-year bond with the Celeste Machine. Jesús Corona is currently 41 years old and has lost ownership with Sebastián Jurado. For his part, ‘Cata’ is 34 years old and is one of the players most criticized by the fans.
Domínguez has only played professionally in Liga MX with this team.
The TUDN reporter also mentions that Rafael Baca is close to renewing with the Machine due to a clause in his contract for minutes played with the team, but that, in the same way, he could leave the institution in December 2023.
Baca, like Domínguez, is one of the elements most criticized by the sky-blue fans. The Mexican contender is currently 32 years old and is a starter in Diego Aguirre’s scheme.
#historical #soccer #players #leave #Cruz #Azul #year
