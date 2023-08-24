The two hikers who had jumped into the stream to save the dog were found dead

The bodies of Rosa Corallo and Veronica Malini were found this morning, the two women who disappeared yesterday at the foot of the Fellaria glacier, in the province of Sondrio. They had tried to save the dog of one of them, swallowed up by a stream in the upper Valmalenco.

Shortly after midday, the mistress, Rosa Corallo, had dived first, followed by her friend who tried to help her. Both never resurfaced. The bodies were found this morning in the stretch of the stream that precedes the dam.

The two friends were both from the Lecco area: Corallo, 60 years old, was from Pescate e Malini, 54, from Cernusco Lombardone. They were walking the Marson path, like thousands of other hikers who in recent days have wanted to admire the spectacle of the melting of the glacier, accelerated by the high temperatures of these months.

A phenomenon that has contributed to making the waters of the stream even more dangerous and deep, complicating searches.