Beyond the epic territory, the kingdom of Camelot has a real setting: the hook-shaped peninsula of Cape Cod (Massachusetts). And an epicentre: the port of Hyannis, where everything seems consecrated to the Kennedys, starting with the eponymous museum and the Kennedy Legacy Trail, which threads through the town (12,800 inhabitants) those places linked to the history of the family, which is also that of the USA: monuments, the Catholic church that he attended, statues or piers.

Hyannis, a sleepy yet secluded town with its colorful houses and well-kept flowerbeds on the sidewalks, is a map of sailboats always ready to set sail and afternoons of strolling, but it is not just a summer destination: it is, above all, the fiefdom of the only dynasty that has ever existed in the United States. In front of the family residence, the one built by patriarch Joe and his wife, Rose, on the bend of a nearby beach, the Stars and Stripes flag still flies as a defiance of the curse that has haunted the family name, from the assassination of John F., the 35th president of the United States, in 1963, to the death in a plane crash of his son John, 25 years ago now, on the nearby island of Martha’s Vineyard. In theory, it is impossible to visit it, or even get close to it – it has been a national monument since the 1970s – but a walk along the beach allows you to appreciate its powerful presence: like a scale model of the White House, between dunes and seagulls, is the place where the first Catholic president of the United States took place and addressed the nation in November 1960.

Unlike the Kennedy mansion, the rest of Hyannis is open to visitors, but it is best to visit in the off-season, when the tourist bustle has subsided. Hyannis is the port from which ferries leave for Nantucket, with its charming town centre and its whalers’ museum – before becoming a luxury destination, it was a hunting emporium – and Martha’s Vineyard, the island where Jackie Kennedy built her own summer home and where the plane piloted by John was heading when it crashed in the Atlantic with his wife, Carolyn Bessette, and her sister on board. From the ferry that links the peninsula and the islands, just an hour’s journey away, a landscape of dunes and lighthouses represents the quintessence of summer.

Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack address the 2020 Democratic convention via video message in support of Joe Biden. – (AFP)

He glamor that the surname conveys is revived today in John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg, 31 years old, whom everyone calls Jack like his grandfather; Caroline Kennedy’s youngest son and nephew of the late John, whom he vividly remembers: square-jawed, lanky, an athlete, lawyer and brilliant commentator. Jack Schlossberg – who often uses his father’s surname -, a self-confessed Democrat so as not to lose the family tradition, is currently serving as a loudspeaker for Kamala Harris’s candidacy (in 2020 he did so for Joe Biden’s) and, above all, he is debunking the strange, almost libertarian political proposal of his great-uncle Robert J. Kennedy, also a candidate, but independent – he was registered as a Democrat until October 2023 – for the presidency of the United States.

Jack is a scourge of the son of the also assassinated senator, Bobby Kennedy, whom he accuses of encouraging misinformation and spreading conspiracy theories about Covid and vaccines. The rest of the clan has also repudiated his ideas, but the telegenic Jack does so with more pull, with more grace. The dolphin, the new Prince Kennedywho is approaching the age his uncle was when he died, 38, is the green shoot of the family, although his life is in New York and only occasionally, for some sad anniversary (in the Kennedy family, they are mostly sad ones), is he seen in Cape Cod.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, in 2014, with the carcass of the bear cub he abandoned in Central Park.

In Hyannis, it is not difficult to find memorabilia of members of the saga – photos in shops or at the sailing school – but also numerous electoral posters of the candidate plaguedtoo many even for their low level of electoral support (barely 5% nationwide), although the adhesion is understandable: after all, the history of the town is inseparable from the surname, however strange the candidate for the White House may be (he recently confessed that he dumped the corpse of a bear cub in Central Park 10 years ago for fun). Compared to the joking profile of Bobby Jr., the patrician imprint of the Kennedys encourages the figure of the heir of Camelot, the name they gave to his grandfather’s White House for that mix of power, magic and youth that it radiated. Jack Schlossberg Kennedy is the reincarnation of the myth.

Jackie Kennedy greets reporters gathered at the family home in Hyannis Port, as her husband emerged victorious in the Democratic presidential primaries and the Kennedys’ journey to the White House began.

ted polumbaum

Power and death, the family motto

Seasonal epicenter of the great fortunes—those of deep roots, not the nouveau riche of Wall Street or Silicon Valley—Cape Cod is as discreet as it is restrained: although at the northern end of the peninsula the town of Provincetown attracts thousands of tourists every June to celebrate Pride, Hyannis is a safe bet, with its walks along the harbor or its miles of beaches; its rows of leafy hydrangeas, the best clam chowder in the country—nothing to do with the distorted recipe and tomato-like from New York—and, as a risky sport, trips to the ice cream parlor, at $12 for a two-scoop cone.

The port of Edgartown, on the island of Martha’s Vineyard (Massachusetts). John Greim (AGE FOTOSTOCK)

It is also the base of operations for going to the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, also profiled by the Kennedy legend. Nantucket looks like a toy, with its red brick houses, a charming town centre and its countless boutiques Whitewashed wooden houses with paisley prints in the shade of sycamores and giant oleanders. The rugged Martha’s Vineyard, with its teams of Hispanic gardeners combing the lawns of the mansions, is so exclusive that some villas do not need an access road, only a helipad, because their owners fly directly from Manhattan or Washington (the Clintons and the Obamas, for example, have residences). Colourful lighthouses and wooden walkways over the dunes mark the coastline where the houses do not fence off their plot of beach and leave the walker like a crane, not knowing where to put his foot. The urban beach of the main port of the island is a delirium of turquoise waters, and its town centre is most picturesque.

Martha’s Vineyard, which like Nantucket is pure Tommy Hilfiger spirit, served as the set for several scenes in Shark. It also embodies the darker side of the Kennedys. In addition to John’s premature death, it was the scene of a shady incident in July 1969 involving another member of the family in Chappaquiddick, on the eastern end of the island: after a night of partying, also in fog like the one that swallowed John, Senator Ted Kennedy’s car crashed into a bridge, although he was able to tell the tale. His young companion, Mary Jo Kopechne, drowned, as did Ted’s political career, who abandoned his plans to run for president in 1972 and 1976. Power and death could be the family motto. Who knows if one day, after the attempt of the pilgrim Robert Jr. to reach the White House, the brilliant Jack will conjure up the family curse and manage to resurrect Camelot.