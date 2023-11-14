Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively the most powerful clubs of all time and today, have crossed interests in recent years within the transfer markets. Some battles have gone in favor of those from the capital of Spain, as was the case this summer with the name of Jude Bellinghm, and others have been won by the current champion of everything, such as Josko Gvardiol or Erling Haaland himself.
More news about the transfer market
At least in the short term, it seems difficult for this to change, since perhaps both clubs today are the most attractive on the planet for every player. In fact, facing next summer, both the Spanish and the Premier League are going to face each other not for one, but for several players on the market, one of them and the most recent name is James, today captain of the Chelsea and one of the best right backs on the planet.
In 90min we have informed you for a long time that Real Madrid sees in the figure of Reece an ideal replacement for Dani Carvajal, however, now Manchester City wants a similar move and prepare the generational replacement of Kyle Walker and they see in the figure from the captain of Chelsea to the defender who most resembles the current captain of Guardiola’s team on the entire planet. This battle for James joins the race that both clubs already have open for Alphonso Davies, remembering that both want him for the left back.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#greats #Europe #sights #set #Chelsea #captain