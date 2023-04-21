Benzema has shown Real Madrid that age does not weigh on him today and that although his first half of the season with the Madrid team was not the best, his state after the World Cup has been much more than just positive. The striker has reunited with the best version of him facing the frame and not only is he dunking excessively, but also his annotations are important, since you represent vital victories.
That is why the club has postponed the renewal of the center of the merengue attack for another year. This summer those from the capital of Spain will not sign a world elite center forward who can even seat Karim, but they do intend to shield themselves in the area from a striker who can give the striker occasional rest and enter the fight in case that French is not available, therefore, the directive has already sounded out two options for the summer.
From Spain they report that Real Madrid conducted a survey with the people of Chelsea for the possible signing of Kai Havertz. A man who has been liked by the club for a long time and who is seen as capable of wearing the white shirt. Kai likes him because he is not a traditional center forward, but a playmaker with plenty of goals who plays in a bad position within the Blues. In the same way, there was a call to Atalanta to ask about Rasmus Hojlund, a Danish striker only 20 years old, a revelation from Europe that attracts, but it is more difficult to sign, since he has an excess of suitors.
