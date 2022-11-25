However, despite this, the attacker has some offers on the table, some within the MX League, since Atlético San Luis would be analyzing requesting a loan, to take over the striker’s services. On the other hand, teams in Bulgaria would look for him due to what was done a long time ago in that same League, because he left very good feelings in his time in Bulgarian football.

After a bad semester, Jordy Caicedo could go on loan from Tigres, reports @WillieMty His departure is much needed. She contributed very little.

If he left, the attacker would leave the feeling that at times he was not offered the opportunities, however, in his first tournament under the command of Herrera he won the title of scoring champion and from then on he had a notable drop in play.

Everything seems to indicate that Luis Quiñones STAYS in Tigres. Diego Cocca wants it (info Pello Maldonado), and the sacrificed would be 'Diente' López.

—Jaime Garza (@JaimeGarza94) November 24, 2022