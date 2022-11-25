Diego Cocca has begun to structure his team for the next tournament with the Tigers, and it is that in the next few hours the arrival of Fernando Gorriaran to the auriazules, thus reinforcing one of the most important positions in the feline group.
For the arrival of the Uruguayan, the cats need to free up a foreigner’s place, and the coach already has in mind which will be the 2 foreigners that will leave the team for Clausura 2023:
The Ecuadorian arrived as a low-profile signing from the Bulgarian league, and although he had just recorded his best season in terms of goals scored, in the cats he could not stand out in the best way, scoring only one goal throughout the season .
However, despite this, the attacker has some offers on the table, some within the MX League, since Atlético San Luis would be analyzing requesting a loan, to take over the striker’s services. On the other hand, teams in Bulgaria would look for him due to what was done a long time ago in that same League, because he left very good feelings in his time in Bulgarian football.
Perhaps this name will cause a lot of surprise among cat fans because, in recent weeks, the name of Luis Quiñones seemed to be the first on the list of departures from the team, however, the Uruguayan would be the second foreigner sacrificed by Diego Cocca , for the arrival of a striker, which is another of the positions that the coach would look for.
If he left, the attacker would leave the feeling that at times he was not offered the opportunities, however, in his first tournament under the command of Herrera he won the title of scoring champion and from then on he had a notable drop in play.
It only remains to wait for the official position of the club, given the possibility of getting rid of these 2 elements in its search to strengthen itself in the best way.
#foreigners #hours #counted #Tigres #transfer #market
