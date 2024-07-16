The first two days of the 2024 Apertura Tournament have gone by and the reinforcements have still not arrived at Club Tigres UANL, at the moment they have only had the additions of Veljko Paunovic on the bench and the one Fernando Tapia in goal.
The president of the auriazul team, Mauricio Culebrocontinues to analyze the options to strengthen its team and there is talk of a Brazilian defender and an Argentine midfielder from Europe.
Media in Brazil have reported that the felines have launched an offer for the Brazilian central defender of Santos FC, Joaquim Pereirawhich are currently part of the B Series.
However the Botafogo A team that plays in the Brazilian First Division is also looking for his services.
“Santos hopes to get at least 10 million dollars for the player, who they bought at the beginning of 2023 for around 3 million dollars. In addition to Botafogo’s interest, Tigres de México also presented an offer for Joaquim’s services, but the Santos board of directors, after analyzing the proposal, was not interested in the values offered,” the portal quoted. Globe Sport.
As for the midfielder, the feline team is interested in the 25-year-old Argentine, Nicolas Capaldo who plays in the Red Bull Salzburg from Austria. Although there has not been a formal offer yet and it has a value of 6 million euros in the market.
