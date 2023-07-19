The movements in the Club América squad do not stop and it seems that there could still be two more casualties before the transfer window closes.
andre jardine He is still waiting for the directive to bring him the reinforcement for the central defense that he requested, however, according to information from Fox SportsIt is not unreasonable to think that the Eagles could have two important casualties already with the tournament started and both could leave for the Old Continent.
Is about Nestor Araujo and sebastian caceres, both players have caused interest by European clubs. About Araujo, could return to Europe after passing through Celta de Vigo where he played for four seasons. The latest reports indicate that Matias Almeyda I would look for it to reinforce the AEK Athens.
For his part, the journalist Carlos Rodrigo Hernandezcommented that sebastian caceres He is still interested in emigrating to Europe and there could be several teams interested in his services.
For now, the topic of caceres is being analyzed by the azulcrema directive headed by Santiago Banos. In the next few days there could be more news about it, although without a doubt, in the event of both departures, it would be a hard blow for the Eagles. With the tournament started they would have to think about possible signings to cover the casualties.
As if that were not enough, both casualties would be for the central defender, a position that they are taking a long time to reinforce and that has been one of the most important positions for the team.
