Cruz Azul is not having a good time in the market. The sky blue team is still searching for reinforcements for 2023 and at the moment they are not finding the desired solutions. In the most recent hours, the La Noria team seems to have lost the race for the signing of Luis Suárez with the Gremio de Porto Alegre team, which will lead those from the country’s capital to recalculate within the market and look for a goal. distinct.
In addition, everything indicates that within La Noria they continue to seek accommodation for certain footballers, the first of them is Iván Morales, the coaching staff and the club’s own board of directors do not want the Chilean anymore, who has been a total disappointment within the squad and they press to release your place of not born in Mexico. Similarly, it seems that Michael Estrada would not have a future within the institution.
The Ecuadorian is not entirely to the taste of Rául Gutiérrez, who prefers a ‘9’ of another profile, it is also known that the footballer has a very juicy offer within the Arab world and would prefer to continue his career in said territory, a subject that must be solve Toluca, who is the owner of your letter. The same Cruz Azul coach stated that the footballer is not comfortable within the club. Finally, the ‘Colt’ stated that the case of Sebastián Jurado and his absence are due to injury issues, but he has him for the next semester despite the rumors that place him in the MLS.
