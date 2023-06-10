🚨🐐 My people from Chivas, here is my perception of your possible signings: Chávez and Ambriz.

Pachuca was preparing for the departure of Chávez and Ambriz was his “successor”.

As I see, Chivas is going for 1, but to facilitate, they offered for the other.

Ideally, the 2 arrive.

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 10, 2023