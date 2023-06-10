Despite the fact that they were one of the last clubs to finish the tournament, Chivas is being one of the teams that is moving the most in the market. For weeks it has been known that the Verde Valle team has tied striker Ricardo Marín and goalkeeper Óscar Whalley, and also, this week Fernando Hierro made positive progress with the possible return of Alan Pulido, whom they see as a key reinforcement and who is also willing to sign with the club.
This is the clear sign that within Guadalajara there is total confidence in the Paunovic project and they want to strengthen it so that those from the state of Jalisco seek their revenge in the next tournament. Therefore, the coach requested the arrival of an elite midfielder within the Liga MX market and the two strong names on the table are Luis Chávez and Fidel Ambriz. However, Chivas would have to choose only one of the two.
Why should Chivas choose one between Luis Chávez and Fidel Ambriz?
Although they belong to the same company, the two Mexicans are members of different teams. Thus, Grupo Pachuca is not willing to sell the two players to Guadalajara. In fact, the Martínez family has a clear preference for selling Chávez now that he is at his highest price point, since they believe that Fidel, taking into account his age, can grow enormously and give them much more benefits on and off the field to future. For these reasons, in Chivas they will have to focus only on one of the two.
