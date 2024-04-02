While enjoying the extraordinary state of fitness of Diego Valdesin it America club There is also concern about its great importance in the functioning of the team, because when the '10' is not there, the Eagles They suffer in the football generation.
He knows this André JardineSantiago Baños and the entire board of directors Americaso one of the positions that generates the most uncertainty is precisely that of the attacking midfielder, since his absences due to physical discomfort are not strange and there are already two players on the radar who could arrive as a substitute for the Chilean.
The first thing to consider is that Diego Valdes Not only has he missed games due to injuries, but he is also an element with the possibility of leaving the team. America heading to Europe; In addition, the board is looking for versatility to be able to occupy this or more positions in attack.
In this sense, the two footballers who are expected to reinforce those from Coapa are Luis Amarilla and Erick Sancheztwo of the most influential players in their respective teams, Mazatlán and Pachuca, so they have already generated noise around the America.
Luis Amarilla He is a 28-year-old Paraguayan striker who is currently experiencing the best moment of his career with Mazatlanwhere he has scored 10 goals in 30 games and appears as the fourth player who contributes the most in generating goals for his team in the entire season. Liga MX.
Amarilla is valued at just 2 million dollars and could be a 'low cost' option for América to kill two birds with one stone: be a substitute for Henry Martin and Diego Valdesas he is capable of playing as a fixed center forward or a little further back.
So far in Closing 2024, Erick Sanchez He also appears on the Statiskicks list of the players with the greatest impact on his team; a name that has already been heard several times for the next transfer market, and that due to his youth, could be the big bet in the next tournament, especially if there is any loss in the midfield.
