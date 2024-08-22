The Tigres’ present is not the best, it is true that the club has a good roster in addition to a coach tested in Mexico, however, it cannot be denied that the institution is in times of change, because with the arrival of Torrado a new cycle began within the pack, where movements are expected in the squad, that is, the departure of several of the referents and although it was estimated that this would happen in winter, there are two pieces that have their bags packed and this summer they can step aside.
Eduardo Torres, a source close to Tigres, reports that both Samir and Quiñones have been working separately from the rest of the squad throughout the week, although the club has not issued an injury report for either of them, a fact that leads one to think that both the Colombian and the Brazilian have options to leave the club at the end of the summer. In fact, the most accurate thing is to confirm that one of them will inevitably leave the pack.
It is important to remember that UANL signed defender Joaquim Pereira this summer and will register him in the Liga MX squad, so it is mandatory to cut a foreigner and it is clear that the final race is between Samir and Quiñones, everything indicated that the first one had his days cut, but Luis has not caught Paunovic’s eye one bit, so his name today seems to be in the pole position.
