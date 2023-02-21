READY FOR THE ROJINEGROS 🦅

During the training session on Tuesday, February 21, Jürgen Damm and Emilio Lara returned to work with the group.

For his part, Alejandro Zendejas is the only Americanist working separately.

🎥 @v_ddiaz pic.twitter.com/Gv84nHXpMz

– RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) February 21, 2023