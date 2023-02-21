The team of the eagles of america They are already preparing for their next commitment in the tournament, when they face Atlas next Saturday. And the good news has arrived, since two players have recovered and could have minutes for this commitment,
In the last hours it has been reported about the recovery of the players Jurgen Damm and emilio larawho had been absent due to injury issues.
The first has been out of the field for about a month due to a muscle injury in his groin. The last time he was called up was on matchday 1 against Querétaro, although he was on the bench and saw no activity in the game.
For his part, Emilio Lara was ruled out by coach Fernando Ortíz in the last game against Xolos de Tijuana due to a blow, although this Tuesday he was already seen training with his other teammates.
Until now, the only footballer from America who is in the dry dock is Alexander Zendejas. The winger came off the substitution in the match against Santos Laguna on matchday 5 due to an injury to his right leg. The player is still recovering and is the only element of the squad that does work separately from the rest of the team.
