It is not new that the America club It has one of the most competitive squads in Mexican soccer, one of the fundamental parts that André Jardine had to win the title in the Opening 2023; However, this can cause discomfort for some footballers.
Such was the case of Jonathan Little head Rodriguezwho preferred to go out Portland Timbers to ensure ownership and be able to have the opportunity to go to America Cup from the United States, so other players could follow their path of emigrating.
There are two footballers of the America who would ask to leave Coapa the next transfer market: Richard Sanchez and Brian Rodriguezwho are substitutes for André Jardine, but who have a very important weight in the squad due to their quality.
This is the information that has emerged from some journalists close to the Americahow is Jonathan Penawho assures that both the Paraguayan and the Uruguayan intend to have more minutes than they currently enjoy in the Eagles.
At the moment, Richard Sanchez It is the first change in the midfield of the Americasince its place is covered by the double containment that Jardine manages with Jonathan Dos Santos and Alvaro Fidalgo.
The Guaraní has not been able to seat either of the two, who together with Diego Valdes, their possibility of playing as a starter is completely eclipsed, except in cases of dosage or injury; However, he has always played a good role when he is on the field.
On the other hand, Brian Rodriguez He shone with América and earned his title in the Closing 2023until an injury against Monterey His moment was cut short and he missed the decisive phase of the tournament in which they became champions.
for this tournament Closing 2024he Rayito He won over fans for his role in the podcast The Trisectabut Quiñones' performance from the left side completely closed his chance of being a starter in his natural position.
Now it remains Jardine's first change on offense, as the right side is covered by Alejandro Zendejas and now Javairo Dilrosunwho limit the possibilities of changing positions for the Uruguayan.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#footballers #America #leave #summer #minutes
Leave a Reply