Sunday, May 28, 2023, 10:10



Sun cream should be an essential product in our daily routine. The sun is a source of Vitamin D, a fundamental nutrient for the functioning of the immune system, for the strengthening of the bones, the mobility of the muscles and the transmission of information from the nerves to the brain. Even so, inadequate and excessive exposure to the sun or other artificial sources of ultraviolet radiation« is one of the numerous risk factors that favor the appearance of skin cancer, according to the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

To prevent this, it is recommended to use sun protection against ultraviolet radiation in the appropriate amount. This is not only important to prevent cancer, solar radiation also accelerates the aging process of skin cells, which causes the appearance of spots and wrinkles.

Other recommendations are to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, in addition to avoiding it during the central hours of the day (from 12:00 to 16:00), and to use barriers such as long-sleeved clothing, hats, and sunglasses.

How much sun cream should be applied?



For protection against ultraviolet radiation to be effective, the appropriate amount of sun cream must be applied. Sun protection is not just for summer. This should be used daily on the face, both on sunny days and on those that are cloudy, in any season of the year in which we find ourselves.

A trick to apply the right amount is to use two fingers or the ‘V’, as recommended by the Isdin brand. This consists of extending two lines of the product on the index and middle fingers, as if you were drawing a ‘V’. This is an approximate measurement that may vary depending on the proportions of the person’s face. In any case, the product should be applied generously.

Other brands such as Nivea offer a similar alternative for the correct measurement of the amount to apply to the face. In this case, the line should extend from the wrist to the end of the middle finger.

The correct order of application of the products



Sunscreen should be replenished every two hours and should always be applied to dry skin so that water droplets do not act as a magnifying glass and increase the risk of burns. In the daily routine, it is not only important to use the correct amount of product, but also to know the order in which it should be applied.

The first thing we should do is clean the face with foam soap. Once clean and dry you can start pouring the products. The first should be a serum, preferably Vitamin C, then the eye contour and finally the moisturizer.

When all of them have been applied, it will be the turn of the sun cream, which must be spread using the two-finger trick and let it dry and penetrate the skin before adding makeup.