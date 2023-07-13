America has had an uncertain start in the Opening 2023 of the MX League. Las Águilas lost on matchday 1 against FC Juárez, did not play against Querétaro because the Estadio Corregidora pitch was in poor condition, and lost to Atlante in a friendly duel.
Although it is true that the team led by André Jardine has several important casualties due to injury and calls to the national team, America, one of the top candidates for the title, has been left behind.
The good news is that for the Day 3 commitment, in view of Pueblathe cream-blue squad will have at its disposal two of its great figures: Julian Quinones and Diego Valdes.
Diego Valdés had not trained as closely as his teammates because he suffered a severe stomach infection and a calf overload. According to a report from ESPN, the Chilean midfielder is already recovered and could be considered for the weekend’s duel against the camoteros.
In the same sense, everything indicates that André Jardine will be able to give Julián Quiñones his first official minutes as an American player. The striker has trained alongside his teammates and could start as a starter in the duel this Saturday, July 15, at the Azteca Stadium.
Néstor Araujo presented a respiratory infection, so it is practically a fact that he will not be present for the match against La Franja.
