Gerardo Martino’s departure from the Mexican team is a fait accompli, the Argentine coach will be more part of Mexican soccer after the hard failure in Qatar 2022. However, this decision was made before the start of the world cup, the ‘ Tata’ was tired of the persecution of the press and the fans who placed him as the number one enemy of Mexico and now only a procedure signed from previous weeks has materialized.
Right now the FMF is already working on finding Martino’s replacement for 2023, however, they want to make an appropriate decision, nothing hasty. Thus, within the Federation they would have a list of up to 10 options for the national bench, which will gradually be reduced. However, Yon de Luisa and Jaime Ordiales would have a couple of favorites in the race and there would soon be contacts with them.
Sources in Mexico report that Guillermo Almada is on pole to be the next coach of the Mexican team and behind him is Jaime Lozano. The press affirms that the factor that puts Almada and ‘Jimmy’ ahead of the rest is his excellent ability to work with youth players and give them prominence on the field regardless of their age. Something that will be essential for the next World Cup cycle that will be at home. Behind the MX League champion and the bronze medalist in Tokyo 2020, is the Spanish Roberto Martínez who has left Belgium.
