I’m sorry I can’t be in Genoa today, I really wanted to attend the inauguration of the Palasport (or rather, of the New Waterfront Gym) and measure it in person because from the photos I’ve seen it looks really cute, a wedding favor, a little jewel for a few close friends. It reminds me of those gourmet foods they serve in starred restaurants, a huge round plate with a single scallop in the center decorated in a chic way, or a morsel of quail liver which for only 50 euros offers an explosion of taste while waiting to fill up on the way back with the Fattoria dell’Autogrill.

Even the price of the gym, 23 million, is in line with that of the starred menu, on the other hand the signatures of great chefs are paid for. However, while you can choose not to go to a starred restaurant, We’ll all pay for the gym, with our own moneynow to buy it and then to maintain it. Whether it is managed directly by the Municipality or by the usual willing volunteer, I doubt that it will be able to produce profits. It is a pity for today, but the Waterfront will provide many other occasions for joy, many other first times: we will have the inauguration with fireworks for the houses, the one for the shops, the one for the parking lots and maybe one day who knows, my great-grandchildren will also see a road connecting to the Porto Antico and a public beach and the famous forest with ten thousand trees. In the meantime we can admire the magnificent wreck of the English ship that the Superintendency considers, oh dear, of cultural interest. —