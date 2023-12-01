It is the question of principle that dominates the exploration of a new cabinet: whether or not to govern with the radical right-wing PVV. Wilders’ possible coalition partners VVD and NSC in particular are struggling with this. Don’t take the step lightly, warns sociologist Sarah Bracke (University of Amsterdam). “Wilders claims to be more lenient, but has not yet indicated in any way how he has substantively changed his views. To then rule with him is to open Pandora’s box.”

In Greek mythology, Zeus sends a woman, Pandora, to Earth with a box and tells her never to look in the box. Pandora cannot contain her curiosity and looks anyway, after which disaster such as hunger and disease quickly spread. Pandora closes the box again, but the damage is already done. This could also be the case with governing with the PVV, fears Bracke, who, among other things, investigates the framing and stigmatization of Muslims. “A lot of damage can be done. I’m already hearing from Muslim friends and colleagues that hatred on the streets is increasing, and there isn’t even a government yet.”

This week there was confusion in the Binnenhof about the two completely different faces that PVV leader Geert Wilders has been showing at the same time since election day. On the one hand, there is the sometimes more moderate Wilders, who says in the days after the elections that he “wants to be prime minister of all Dutch people.” Last Wednesday, after his visit to scout Plasterk, he said that the PVV will take a “firm but reasonable” position in negotiations. Nobody needs to fear that the PVV wants to deport Muslims, Wilders continues. “We will deal with people in a decent manner.”

But the other Wilders, in his role as opposition leader and provocateur, also made themselves fully felt last week. When activists announce a day of action against Wilders on Dam Square this Saturday, he calls them “scary ones” on X. On Friday he opens the attack on the media, which he says is “obsessed” with the PVV. “Every day in the newspapers and on radio and television the biggest nonsense and gossip. It won’t help, friends of the press. The people have spoken.”

On Tuesday, Wilders will visit the Kijkduin district of The Hague, where asylum seekers are temporarily accommodated in a hotel. Wilders calls on the press to speak to local residents just before a residents’ evening. He wants to encourage those “who resist the arrival of asylum seekers.” After his visit in the evening, Wilders sends another tweet, in which he writes that “The Dutch should always be first.” He adds about the shelter in Kijkduin: “Scandalous.”

The visit, and Wilders’ choice of words, surprised the parties who, that same Tuesday, joined the PVV leader at scout Ronald Plasterk to discuss the start of the cabinet formation. NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt calls it “special”, Caroline van der Plas (BBB) ​​says: “I personally wouldn’t do it. I would say: let’s focus on that exploration.” She was referring to the fact that Wilders went to the residents’ evening in Kijkduin.

Also read

Omtzigt is not ready for negotiations with the PVV, there are major concerns in the faction

Eurabia

Wilders’ election campaign surprised political sociologist Merijn Oudenampsen, who wrote a chapter about the PVV leader in the collection published this Friday The Politics of Replacement. Oudenampsen describes how Wilders has been proclaiming the population theory for almost two decades that the European population is slowly being replaced by Islamic immigrants (‘Eurabia’) with the support of the elites. “It is very striking that he now says: Islam is no longer a priority. If you first repeatedly outline the threat of a civil war, and now say that it is no longer important, you make a very big step in one go.”

According to Oudenampsen, it is very unlikely that Wilders will be able to put his Islam views to rest. “The PVV’s politics have been based on hostile images for all these years, the image of the Netherlands as a community for ‘the Dutch’ cannot do without a group that it can oppose. This dynamic is inherent to populism. Wilders has always focused on Islam, I think it would be very difficult for him to continue his politics if he can no longer do that.”

NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt seems to be asking exactly the latter from Wilders. He said this week that he still sees “obstacles in the sphere of the rule of law” for cooperation with the PVV and wrote in his letter to the scout about PVV members: “How certain can we be that MPs and any ministers will be in their statements and during votes will adhere to the (Constitution) law, partly in view of the statement that these positions are ‘in the DNA’ of the party?”

Omtzigt therefore asks Wilders more than just renouncing his views, Oudenampsen sees. “That seems to me to be a difficult commitment for Wilders, if he can no longer spread his anti-Islamic rhetoric to the world even via Twitter.”

Also read

The VVD leadership has been calling members for days to prevent the unrest from getting out of hand

The last time Wilders was partly responsible for policy, during the toleration of Rutte-I between 2010 and 2012, he certainly did not moderate his tone. For example, in the closing words of his first criminal trial for insulting a group and inciting hatred in 2011, he said: “Throughout Europe, multiculturalist elites are fighting a total war against their populations. With the aim of continuing mass immigration, ultimately resulting in an Islamic Europe – a Europe without freedom.”

Cordon sanitary

Is keeping the PVV out of government the best option? Sarah Bracke thinks so. “The argument that the far right should just govern in the hope that such a cabinet will quickly fall apart is dangerous. Elsewhere in Europe, for example in Hungary and Poland, you see that democratic achievements can come under pressure and that this cannot simply be reversed.” Bracke also points out the effect of the ‘cordon sanitary’ in Belgium, where she comes from. When the cordon around the extreme right-wing Vlaams Belang in Flanders was slowly loosened, the party grew again. This did not happen in Wallonia, where the cordon against the extreme right remained in place.

Oudenampsen sees two dangers of governing with the PVV: normalization of radical right-wing ideas and institutional erosion. “Wilders will not be able to undermine the rule of law and institutions in one fell swoop, but he will be able to undermine it step by step, as he is already doing with his attacks on the press, judges and the cultural sector.”

And even if Wilders governs and is unable to solve problems, this could be a risk, according to Oudenampsen. “There is a point where the radical rhetoric of the PVV runs up against institutional reality. Then it turns out that his program is unfeasible. If Wilders then says that this is proof that the elite is pulling the strings, this could further undermine the legitimacy of the institutions and lead to more unrest.”