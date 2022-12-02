Luis Chávez was by far the best Mexican soccer player in the entire World Cup. The midfielder of the Tuzos de Pachuca showed that technically and physically he was ahead of practically all the midfielders that Martino brought to Qatar 2022 and at the end of the World Cup, the player from the Mexican team won at least the award for best footballer of the match against Saudi Arabia and also consecrated one of the best goals in all of Qatar 2022.
Luis was one of the few Mexican soccer players who played all the possible minutes for the Tri in this world cup, proof of how consistent his career is today. This activity will undoubtedly help the midfielder to achieve his next immediate goal, leaving the MX League and continuing his career in football on the old continent, a very real possibility and one that is expected to materialize this winter market, since two clubs with a lot of history they are ready to look for their signing.
According to information from Fox Sports and TUDN, although Pachuca has no formal offers on the table, the Tuzo team has confirmed that the man from the Mexican team has two real suitors on his way, Porto and Ajax, two clubs with which Grupo Pachuca has an excellent tune. It is expected that the future of the Mexican will be resolved this month of December and from January he will already be in Europe, since his contract includes a clause that facilitates his departure.
#European #teams #probing #signing #Luis #Chávez
