Verstappen on track

The main activity of Max Verstappen is obviously that of a Formula 1 driver, a category in which he made his debut at just 17 years of age and where he won three consecutive world titles, with several records set especially in the last season. However, defining the Dutchman solely and exclusively as a pilot is actually wrong.

Team owner

In 2022, in collaboration with Red Bull, the Dutchman launched his own team known as Verstappen.com Racingwhich makes him, in fact, also the owner of a real team engaged above all in virtual competitions with the Team Redline, but also in real series. Defining Verstappen as just a driver, therefore, is a mistake. But what if the three-time world champion were to become Team Principal in Formula 1?

Team Principal in F1?

A question that Auto Motor und Sport asked Red Bull's #1, asking the latter which ones it would be the drivers currently present in Formula 1 that he would choose to compose the line-up of your team. To this question the Dutchman recognized that all the participants in the world championship have qualities that make the decision difficult, which in the end however came by 'ripping apart' two riders belonging to the same team.

'His' pilots

“I would choose Lando Norris because he is still very young with a long career ahead of him, and he can also be very fast – he confessed – and I would choose him as a teammate Oscar Piastri“. In this way, Verstappen's team would include the two drivers of the McLarenwith the 26-year-old explaining his motivations, focusing above all on Piastri: “Lando is a little older than Oscar, but I think the latter is a very fast rookie. He still has things to learn and can improve his race pace, for example. But from what I see, he's a smart guy. He will win his races”.