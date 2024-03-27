The UANL Tigers They will visit this weekend Club Puebla in it Cuauhtémoc Stadiumwith the aim of adding three points again and reaffirming the great feelings they left in their last 5-1 win against Mazatlán.
Unfortunately for the painting Robert Dante Siboldithe feline team has two key elements for the functioning of the team in doubt, so it is likely that there will be some rotations of the star team.
It should be noted that Tigers will also have activity midweek in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Columbus Crewso the dosage of elements could be key for the Monterrey team to continue progressing in the international tournament.
The two elements in question are Sebastian Cordova and Marcelo Floreswho did not train as well as their peers after the FIFA date; the first, despite not having been summoned by the Mexican team.
On the one hand, Cordova He was absent due to gastroenteritis that prevented him from completing the training; while Flores arrived injured after a blow with the U-23 National Team; so both are doubtful to be starters in the match. Tigres vs Puebla.
The match on Date 13 of Clausura 2024, between Puebla vs Tigres, is scheduled for this Friday, March 29, at 7:00 p.m. It will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and could return the cats to the top of the table, in case of a victory.
At the moment Tigers He is sixth, with 21 points and seven points behind the leader, Montereyso the first step is to return to direct qualification through the first four places in the tournament.
