TWO MORE LOSSES FOR CHIVAS!❌#CentralFOX Guadalajara would have more movements for Clausura 2024 as it does not enter Fernando Gago's plans and they are looking for a way out👋

Information of @FerCevallosF 📹👇https://t.co/oGTCSprIvY

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) January 11, 2024