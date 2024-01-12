Good job this winter from the Chivas sports area, that is, Fernando Hierro. Although the club has only closed three signings and one of them, Javier Hernández, was negotiated directly by the owner of the herd, Amaury Vergara, the Spanish manager pushed to clear the squad of all the names that were spare and had little contribution within Guadalajara. All of this lowered the club's salary expenditure and also opened the door for the rise of youth talent.
However, there are two discards who have not yet managed to be released from the club: Miguel 'wacho' Jiménez and Daniel Ríos, reports from Fox Sports.
The first of them, Miguel Jimenez, goes from being the starting goalkeeper to Chivas' third goalkeeper. Initially, the Mexican's idea was to stay and compete, however, days before the tournament begins, the board has informed him that he will not add minutes and they recommend that he find a team. Furthermore, there is the case of Daniel Rioswho understands that with Macías, Marín and soon Javier Hernández as competitors, he will not play even by mistake, in fact, he has been looking for an accommodation for weeks but still has no offers of real interest.
Furthermore, we must not forget about Alexis Vega, who is not part of Guadalajara's plans due to his off-field indiscipline, but at the moment they have not been able to release him.
