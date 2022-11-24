Umm Al Quwain (WAM)
The daughters of His Highness, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikha Maryam and Sheikha Fatima, witnessed the celebration of the 51st National Day of the UAE, which was organized by the Creative Center, in cooperation with Umm Al Quwain School, Cycle Two and Three for Girls.
Sheikha Maryam and Sheikha Fatima inspected an exhibition of the UAE’s landmarks and the urban development that it witnessed over the past 51 years, and witnessed the concert paragraphs in the center’s theater, which included artistic paragraphs for school students, starting with the operetta “Emirates of Love”, in addition to artistic paragraphs and Emirati fashion show.
Sheikha Maryam Bint Saud Al Mualla confirmed that this year’s celebration is the celebration of the launch of the UAE Centennial, in which the UAE completes the march of glory and pride in the great achievements made by the founding fathers and completed after them by leaders who gave the state all love, care and attention to a people who, in turn, were keen to share their leadership in facing challenges to achieve qualitative achievements. In various fields, and the country’s access to universality in many forums.
Sheikha Maryam said that the UAE was keen under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and their brothers Their Highnesses members The Supreme Council, the rulers of the Emirates and the people of the Emirates.. to continue working to build a bright future, by investing in the country’s youth and arming it with the skills and knowledge that help it keep pace with the rapid changes of the world, and strive to make the United Arab Emirates, with the advent of the centenary, one of the best countries in the world.
Sheikha Fatima bint Saud Al Mualla congratulated His Highness the President and His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their brothers, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion of the 51st National Day.
Sheikha Fatima said that the 51st National Day of the United Arab Emirates is a glorious national day, and a remembrance of the founders of the union who laid the foundations for its renaissance, consolidated its present and made its future, to establish a country that made its achievements in all sectors with the solidarity of our wise leadership with its people to create a bright future for its children and residents on its land, and to move on. Over the next five decades, it has been distinguished and pioneered in various fields.
The ceremony was attended by Aisha Rashid Latim, member of the Federal National Council, chairwoman of the Umm Al Quwain Business Women Council, and a number of educational leaders and parents.
