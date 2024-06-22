Cruz Azul is one of the teams that has moved best in the transfer market ahead of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. However, the Celeste Machine could lose two of its figures to one of the most financially powerful teams in Mexican soccer: Monterrey.
According to information from León Lecanda, ESPN reporter, Rayados is very interested in hiring Carlos Rotondi, a Cruz Azul winger who has been key in Martín Anselmi’s scheme during the last semester. This is not the only element of La Noria that interests the Sultana del Norte.
In addition to Rotondi, Uriel Antuna would be on the Albiazul team’s wish list. A report from Alejandro Blanco, from FOX Sports, indicates that the Monterrey board is analyzing making an offer for the ‘Brujo’, an element that is very popular.
Rotondi, according to the Transfermarkt portal, would have a contract with Cruz Azul until June 2026, however, the Machine board would be willing to listen to offers for the Argentine footballer.
In the case of Antuna, he has a link with Cruz Azul until December 2025. However, the objective of the cement team’s board is to achieve his renewal this semester.
‘El Brujo’ would also be on the radar of a European team, so we must closely monitor how the winger’s situation evolves in the summer market.
