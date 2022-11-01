🚨 #River | Important players are targeted:

▫️ The dream begins for Nacho Fernández.

▫️Otamendi, although it is very difficult.

▫️ It is evaluated to look for a left side (Enzo Díaz)

▫️ Kranevitter is in doubt (it seems they gave him a thumbs down because they doubt how he is).

ℹ️ @patoburlone pic.twitter.com/9DPGjVbJuI

— (@xLeandro7) October 31, 2022