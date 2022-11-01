Although River Plate has not yet announced its new coach, who will be Martin Demichelis but it hasn’t been made official yet. Since Marcelo Gallardo still has a contract and will command certain friendlies, the leaders headed by Jorge Brito are already moving to incorporate players.
The directors understand that, beyond the fact that the coach will clearly have interference in the assembly of the squad for this coming 2023 season, they need to incorporate soccer players in certain sectors and they are already looking into two specific professionals, which we will review below.
The first is a goalkeeper to compete with Franco Armaniundisputed starter but who in December 2024 will surely go to Atlético Nacional: the name listed is that of the Uruguayan santiago mele, 25-year-old goalkeeper who belongs to Plaza Colonia but who stood out while on loan at Unión de Santa Fe, with 12 unbeaten fences in 41 games with “Tatengue”. In addition, he is part of the pre-list of the Uruguayan team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
The other position to cover with a reinforcement is that of left back, to fight hand in hand with Elías Gómez, and the intended one is Enzo Diaz26-year-old player Cordoba Workshops who played 128 games with the “T” shirt, who can also act as a second central marker, something that would serve the “Millionaire” squad a lot.
