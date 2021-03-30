The telematic plenary session held yesterday in the City Council of Molina de Segura showed that the internal disagreements of Citizens have also reached the municipal group itself. During the debate on a proposal on remuneration and dedication of the members of the Municipal Corporation, the discrepancies between the two councilors of the orange formation, Cristina Sánchez and Joaquín Ignacio Martínez, came to light.

The proposal to be debated contemplated that the dedication and full liberation of the Municipal Group of Citizens, until now shared by the two councilors, fell exclusively on Joaquín Ignacio Martínez. The initiative went ahead with the votes in favor of the PSOE and that of Martínez himself, while the mayor Cristina Sánchez expressed her rejection. The rest of the municipal formations abstained.

“Doesn’t follow discipline”



The approval of said motion represents that Joaquín Ignacio Martínez assumes the complete release, while Sánchez loses the assignment and will begin to receive compensation for attending plenary sessions, commissions and other municipal bodies, as well as the councilors who are not released. . In the allusions turn, Sánchez warned that “the spokesman for my municipal group, Joaquín Ignacio, does not follow the discipline of the party and, therefore, the formation will make the decisions it deems pertinent.”

In Ciudadanos, which in the municipal elections of 2019 obtained three councilors in the Molina Corporation, the one who was number one on the list, María Dolores García, has already resigned. This was replaced by Antonio Francisco Muñoz who, shortly after taking office, became a non-attached councilor due to discrepancies with his colleagues from the orange formation.