Hours before the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Manchester City, two significant losses were confirmed for the English team: Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake did not travel with the team to Madrid, thus ruling out their participation 100%. The good news for Guardiola's team is that Gvardiol, a Croatian defender, is part of the squad.
This match is without a doubt the most attractive of the Champions League quarterfinals, the one that will attract all eyes. And there are other great duels like the one between PSG and Barcelona or the one between Arsenal and Bayern Munich.
This weekend, Man City played their match in the Premier League (remember that the title is being played with Liverpool and Arsenal) and beat Crystal Palace 4 to 2. For its part, Madrid had no activity in LaLiga, which generated a lot of controversy in recent days. Guardiola himself declared that the difference in rest days that both teams were going to have before the round of 16 duel was not fair.
This Tuesday night in Spain, the curtain will rise on a duel to rent balconies. Who will take the advantage in the second leg?
