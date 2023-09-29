Tough week in Naples, in addition to the fact that things are not going well with the new project of the Serie A champion team, internal issues are not being handled in the best way. Investigations into possible price inflation, the staff’s dissatisfaction with Rudy García’s work and if that were not enough, overnight, Victor Osimhen became a time bomb that came close to detonating the club.
A couple of club publications, which the Nigerian striker considered direct mockery of his figure, provoked Osimhen’s anger, to the extent that the African threatened to sign a lawsuit against the club, and even had unfriendly actions with his teammates. In the end, the media management of the current Serie A champion issued a statement apologizing to Victor, but the reality is that the relationship has been damaged, to such a degree that the departure of the scorer is not ruled out.
Sources report that the cordiality between club and player has been lost, which is why a couple of teams, at least initially, are already readying their weapons to tempt the transfer of the scorer. The first is Chelsea, who as we have already reported will urgently look for a ‘9’ in winter and now know that Osimhen is a viable target. In addition, Al-Hilal of the Arabian Pro League also wants to seek revenge for the Nigerian, after receiving many rejections from Napoli in the summer.
