In the last few hours, information has emerged about the possible departure of the footballer from the Cruz Azul Football Club, Carlos Rotondidifferent sources have revealed that two clubs have shown interest in his services, however, his departure will not be easy at all, as he is a key piece of the coaching staff headed by Martin Anselmi.
The Toluca Sports Club and the Monterrey Football Club are the clubs that would have him in their sights and he would only leave the team if the result is beneficial for both parties, since the Argentine player is close to the light blue colors and is part of the team’s priorities. coach.
According to David Espinosa of Fox Sports MXthe directors of the capital and Mexicans have approached to analyze the possibilities of this transfer that could exceed the 4 million dollars in final sale that the Celeste Machine paid in 2022 for the 27-year-old player’s letter.
The multifunctional player plays in multiple positions on the field, in the celestial club he has served as a winger on the left and recently with Martin Anselmi He began to be used as a winger. Its market value is 3.50 million euros according to Transfermarkt.
It must be remembered that the player was one of the protagonists of the final of the 2024 Clausura Tournament since in the first leg the referee gave him a penalty against him that was the target of controversy and ended up being the key play for the Águilas to achieve the two-time championship.
Since his arrival in Liga MX, Rotondi He has been active in 70 games, 64 as a starter, 10 goals and five assists. Furthermore, in the last tournament he saw activity in the 23 games between the regular phase and the final phase where he contributed three goals and two assists.
