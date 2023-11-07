With one day left to finish the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament, Club Deportivo Guadalajara would face its last match against Club Universidad Nacional, however, it would do so with two important absences in its starting eleven.
These are two important elements, Gilberto Sepulveda and Roberto Alvarado, and not precisely to give them a rest, but because they are in danger of missing the first leg of the quarterfinals given that they have four yellow cards, so if they play against the university students and receive another preventive card, they could be suspended for the first leg. in case of qualifying directly for the final phase or failing that for the Play-In.
In this way, the coaching staff headed by Veljko Paunovic He will have to define the situation and choose not to keep them or leave them on the bench or risk it and have them play the game with the possibility of being reprimanded.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
After the confrontation against Pedregal, the Sacred Flock could have about 20 days of rest because there will be a break in Liga MX for the last FIFA Date of the year, in addition to the week in which the Play-In will be played .
In addition, the rojiblanco team could recover some injured elements such as Gilberto Orozco Chiquete, Raúl Rangel and his center forward could finally be back José Juan Macías who has been away from the courts for nearly two years due to two long-term knee injuries.
This weekend, the team from Guadalajara will define its place in the classification and thus will wait for its rival who will possibly be defined in the Play-In.
#Chivas #players #match #Pumas #UNAM