Chivas’ start to the tournament has not been entirely encouraging. Despite being at home, the team from Verde Valle was unable to go beyond a draw against Toluca, a result that did not satisfy the fans at all, who even booed Javier Hernández when he came on as a substitute. That being the case, it is clear that Guadalajara lacks reinforcements, which is why the market is still active for the flock, although they are still in a position to lose players.
Puebla and Chivas are reportedly in talks for two Guadalajara players. The first of them is Carlos Cinserosa veteran whose talent has vanished due to being a perpetually injured player. The Mexican was a starter at the start of the tournament and the reality is that his level was far above expectations, however, he knows that with the return of the national team, as well as the arrival of Barajas and the intention to recover Cade Cowell, he could be relegated to the bench one hundred percent.
The next one on the way to leaving Verde Valle is BrizuelaThe veteran does not have Gago’s confidence, and of all the wingers in the club, the ‘cone’ is the one with the least chances to play, even today, he is behind Cisneros himself who seemed nonexistent months ago. For Isaac, leaving Chivas for Puebla could be the way to avoid six months of inactivity, although it would be obvious that this is the first step for the veteran to get closer to retirement.
