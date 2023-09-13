With the launch of iPhone 15 expectations about what a company should offer high end phone have risen considerably. However, in the vast technology market, a Chinese brand stands out as an affordable alternative that promises superior performance to the apple phone.

We are talking about the devicess RedMagicone of the most outstanding creations of Nubiawhich have a processor Snapdragon 8Gen 2 and features that ensure solid performance in even the most demanding processes.

Two of the technological jewels of RedMagicare the RedMagic 8 Pro and the RedMagic 8S Prowhich offer similar features, but variable powers that make users wonder which one to choose.

RedMagic 8 Pro

RedMagic 8Pro It is one of the devices in the new RedMagic series, it has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with an impressive resolution of 1116 x 2480 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz which guarantees high-resolution images for multimedia consumption.

Inside, 8 Pro offers us a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which is present in premium range devices such as Samsung Galaxy S23. Additionally, this device comes with options of up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This combination of hardware will allow you to enjoy maximum performance on cell phones both when enjoying multimedia content or playing the most demanding video game.

The main chamber is a triple set of 50MP, 8MP and 2MP, while the selfie camera is 16MP. In addition, it has a 6000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, so hours of play are guaranteed by having short charging periods.

This device also incorporates other items, such as HiFi sound, on-screen fingerprint reader, touch triggers, and a built-in fan that will keep the device cool at all times.

RedMagic 8 Pro Features:

Screen: 6.8″ AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

RAM: 8/12/16GB.

Storage: 128/256GB.

Main camera: Triple 50MP + 8MP + 2MP.

Battery: 6000 mAh.

Materials: Glass front and back, aluminum frame.

Price: 799 dollars ($13,766 pesos).

RedMagic 8S Pro

RedMagic 8S Pro is the updated version of the 8 Pro from RedMagic, this device incorporates the new processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2, which offers a significant increase in operating speed. The screen 6.8-inch AMOLED has an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Its design is elegant and sober, since it is a device protected by Gorilla Glass 5 glass and a thinner frame. 8S Pro features up to 16GB RAM and an option of internal storage up to 512GB (not expandable), which will be more than enough to store photos, videos and install the best video games.

The main camera is 50MP, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera, while the selfie camera is 16MP. The 6000mAh battery supports 80W fast charging, and the RedMagic 8S Pro offers stereo speaker, Hi-Fi audio, touch-sensitive triggers, built-in fan, and runs Android 13.

RedMagic 8S Pro Features:

Screen: 6.8″ AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

RAM: 8/12/16GB.

Storage: 128/256/512GB.

Main camera: Triple 50MP + 8MP + 2MP.

Battery: 6000 mAh.

Materials: Glass front and back, aluminum frame.

Price: 799 dollars ($13,766 pesos).

RedMagic devices, with their impressive technical specifications and competitive prices, offer an alternative to Apple’s high-end phones, such as the recently launched iPhone 15. These devices offer us powerful processors, abundant RAM and other advanced features that capture the attention. attention of consumers.